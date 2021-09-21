Advertisement

Deputies arrest chief of police in Highlandville, Mo. accused of domestic assault

Jackie Dale Weeks, Jr., faces a felony third-degree domestic assault charge.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies arrested the chief of police in Highlandville, Mo. accused of domestic assault.

Jackie Dale Weeks, Jr., faces a felony third-degree domestic assault charge.

Investigators say Weeks and his girlfriend were arguing in a car when he put her in a chokehold. Investigators also say he took her keys and walked away. He later returned with them.

