Deputies arrest chief of police in Highlandville, Mo. accused of domestic assault
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies arrested the chief of police in Highlandville, Mo. accused of domestic assault.
Jackie Dale Weeks, Jr., faces a felony third-degree domestic assault charge.
Investigators say Weeks and his girlfriend were arguing in a car when he put her in a chokehold. Investigators also say he took her keys and walked away. He later returned with them.
