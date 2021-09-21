Deputies arrest chief of police in Highlandville, Mo. accused of domestic assault

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies arrested the chief of police in Highlandville, Mo. accused of domestic assault.

Jackie Dale Weeks, Jr., faces a felony third-degree domestic assault charge.

Investigators say Weeks and his girlfriend were arguing in a car when he put her in a chokehold. Investigators also say he took her keys and walked away. He later returned with them.

