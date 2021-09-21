Emma the giraffe gives birth to new baby at Dickerson Park Zoo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo announced Emma the giraffe gave birth Tuesday morning.

Zookeepers say Emma’s pregnancy was unexpected and considered high risk. The zoo’s animal care staff closely monitored her.

The baby giraffe is up and walking. Zookeepers say mother and baby appear to be doing well.

“We are grateful for all the well wishes when it was announced Emma was expecting and the pregnancy was high risk,” said zoo spokeswoman Joey Powell. “We were hopeful she would be able to go into labor and deliver on her own. Seeing both mom and baby up and moving this morning made a rainy day brighter.”

At this time, the animal care team will continue to observe from a distance and allow mother and baby time to bond.

