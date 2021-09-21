Advertisement

Emma the giraffe gives birth to new baby at Dickerson Park Zoo

Zookeepers say Emma’s pregnancy was unexpected and considered high risk.
Zookeepers say Emma’s pregnancy was unexpected and considered high risk.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo announced Emma the giraffe gave birth Tuesday morning.

Zookeepers say Emma’s pregnancy was unexpected and considered high risk. The zoo’s animal care staff closely monitored her.

The baby giraffe is up and walking. Zookeepers say mother and baby appear to be doing well.

“We are grateful for all the well wishes when it was announced Emma was expecting and the pregnancy was high risk,” said zoo spokeswoman Joey Powell. “We were hopeful she would be able to go into labor and deliver on her own. Seeing both mom and baby up and moving this morning made a rainy day brighter.”

At this time, the animal care team will continue to observe from a distance and allow mother and baby time to bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have closed off a stretch of U.S. Route 65 in Springfield with an investigation ongoing.
Southbound lanes of US 65 closed in Springfield amid police investigation
Samantha Cherry is suing CoxHealth CEO, Steve Edwards over tweet.
On Your Side Investigation: CoxHealth attorneys ask judge to stop media interviews
Much cooler across the Ozarks today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain ending with much cooler weather moving in
Troopers responded to Missouri 215 and County Road 188 in Polk County around 11 a.m.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates crash involving SUV, tractor in Polk County
Bolivar, Mo. man charged with first-degree murder; authorities say it was premeditated

Latest News

Truck overturns on U.S. 160 near Farm Road 192.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete pumper truck overturns south of Springfield, Mo.
Firefighters respond to a house fire in the 4000 blk. of South Western Avenue.
Lightning may have started a house fire south of Springfield, Mo.
Much cooler across the Ozarks today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain ending with much cooler weather moving in
St. Louis Cardinals' Jon Lester pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the...
Lester wins 200th, Cards down Brewers for ninth straight win