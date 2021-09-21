Advertisement

Lake Ozark looks to expand sewer system

By Marina Silva
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Lake Ozark is looking to expand its sewer system.

“The board has asked us to do a feasibility study, a facility study, to extend utility services to the un-serviced areas on the north shore of the city off State Highway W. We have some areas that are not currently served by water or sewer service” said Matt Michalik, Public Works Director for City of Lake Ozark.

The board of aldermen awarded a bid to a St. Louis company.

“We are going to contract with Horner and Shifrin engineering. They’re going to come through and review the information that we have on file for areas that are currently serviced and then they’re going to check capacities on the sewer system and check capacity on the water system to make sure that we can adequately cover these un-serviced areas,” said Michalik.

The bid was awarded for $40,000. And it is expected to take about six months to complete.

“We have a lot of customers that want city services that don’t currently have city services. They have their own private wells, or they’re served by a septic system,” said Michalik.

The next reading for the ordinance will be on September 28.

