Lightning may have started a house fire south of Springfield, Mo.

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Firefighters believe a lightning strike is to blame for a house fire Tuesday morning.

The call came in just after 1:00 a.m. to the 4000 block of South Western Avenue between Republic and Weaver roads.

A man in the house made it out okay. The Battalion Chief with the Battlefield Fire Protection District says lightning strikes are not unusual.

“You never know when lightning is going to actually hit a structure. But we do see a lot of outside fires that are caused by lightning strikes. So it just depends on what it hits,” said Jim Ludden.

The fire damaged the roof.

Crews from Nixa, Republic and Springfield also responded to the fire.

