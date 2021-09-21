Longtime Republican political operative with ties to Springfield pleads not guilty to funneling Russian money into Donald Trump’s campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A longtime Republican political operative, with ties to Springfield, pleaded not guilty to a federal charge of helping funnel Russian money to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Doug Wead lives in Florida. He served as a religious advisor for George H. W. Bush because of his ties to the Assemblies of God Church. He also wrote several books about faith leaders and Trump’s White House.

A former President Trump campaign strategist, pardoned before President Trump left office, also pleaded innocent to the same charge.

