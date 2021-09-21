Advertisement

Longtime Republican political operative with ties to Springfield pleads not guilty to funneling Russian money into Donald Trump’s campaign

Doug Wead, presidential historian and author, addresses former presidential candidate Ron...
Doug Wead, presidential historian and author, addresses former presidential candidate Ron Paul's Rally for the Republic Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2008 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A longtime Republican political operative, with ties to Springfield, pleaded not guilty to a federal charge of helping funnel Russian money to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Doug Wead lives in Florida. He served as a religious advisor for George H. W. Bush because of his ties to the Assemblies of God Church. He also wrote several books about faith leaders and Trump’s White House. 

A former President Trump campaign strategist, pardoned before President Trump left office, also pleaded innocent to the same charge.

