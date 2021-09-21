Missouri woman convicted of killing husband in 2012

WARSAW, Mo. (AP) — A western Missouri woman who spent nearly seven years behind bars awaiting trial for the 2012 shooting death of her husband has been found guilty.

The Kansas City Star reports that a Clay County jury convicted 60-year-old Viola Bowman on Monday of first-degree murder in the killing of 53-year-old Albert “Rusty” Bowman in their Kansas City home on Nov. 7, 2012.

Bowman has steadfastly maintained her innocence and says she found her husband shot when she returned from the store that day. She was not arrested for the killing until 2015 and has remained in jail since then while her case was delayed dozens of times as public defenders dealt with overwhelming caseloads.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.