Advertisement

Missouri woman convicted of killing husband in 2012

Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott weighed in on allegations against Supreme Court nominee...
Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott weighed in on allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. (Generic picture source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Mo. (AP) — A western Missouri woman who spent nearly seven years behind bars awaiting trial for the 2012 shooting death of her husband has been found guilty.

The Kansas City Star reports that a Clay County jury convicted 60-year-old Viola Bowman on Monday of first-degree murder in the killing of 53-year-old Albert “Rusty” Bowman in their Kansas City home on Nov. 7, 2012.

Bowman has steadfastly maintained her innocence and says she found her husband shot when she returned from the store that day. She was not arrested for the killing until 2015 and has remained in jail since then while her case was delayed dozens of times as public defenders dealt with overwhelming caseloads.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have closed off a stretch of U.S. Route 65 in Springfield with an investigation ongoing.
Southbound lanes of US 65 closed in Springfield amid police investigation
Samantha Cherry is suing CoxHealth CEO, Steve Edwards over tweet.
On Your Side Investigation: CoxHealth attorneys ask judge to stop media interviews
Much cooler across the Ozarks today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain ending with much cooler weather moving in
Troopers responded to Missouri 215 and County Road 188 in Polk County around 11 a.m.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates crash involving SUV, tractor in Polk County
Bolivar, Mo. man charged with first-degree murder; authorities say it was premeditated

Latest News

Zookeepers say Emma’s pregnancy was unexpected and considered high risk.
Emma the giraffe gives birth to new baby at Dickerson Park Zoo
Truck overturns on U.S. 160 near Farm Road 192.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete pumper truck overturns south of Springfield, Mo.
Firefighters respond to a house fire in the 4000 blk. of South Western Avenue.
Lightning may have started a house fire south of Springfield, Mo.
Much cooler across the Ozarks today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain ending with much cooler weather moving in