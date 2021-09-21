Advertisement

Police investigate fiery crash in Republic, Mo.

Officers responded to the crash in the 6 p.m. hour near U.S. 60 and State Highway MM.
Officers responded to the crash in the 6 p.m. hour near U.S. 60 and State Highway MM.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a fiery crash in Republic.

Officers responded to the crash in the 6 p.m. hour near U.S. 60 and State Highway MM.

Investigators say the driver hit a pole near off of the road. The car then caught fire. The driver did not suffer any injuries.

The crash closed traffic in the area for a short time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Police received a 911 call at 4 a.m. saying that a woman in her 20′s was found unconscious...
Police investigate after woman found unconscious outside Parkview Place apartments
Police have closed off a stretch of U.S. Route 65 in Springfield with an investigation ongoing.
Southbound lanes of US 65 closed in Springfield amid police investigation
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Man dead, four children hurt after Barton County, Mo. crash involving bull
Authorities have arrested James Phelps in connection to the case of a woman missing for nearly...
Dallas County authorities arrest man in connection to missing woman case

Latest News

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman leads his team onto the field to play Georgia Southern during the...
Toughness first: Pittman has Arkansas back in spotlight
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez watches his two-run home run in the fifth inning in the...
Perez breaks Bench’s record with 46th HR, KC tops Indians
Bolivar, Mo. man charged with first-degree murder; authorities say it was premeditated
Fall festivals in the Ozarks/KY3
SEE LIST: Fall Festivals in the Ozarks