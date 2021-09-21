Police investigate fiery crash in Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a fiery crash in Republic.

Officers responded to the crash in the 6 p.m. hour near U.S. 60 and State Highway MM.

Investigators say the driver hit a pole near off of the road. The car then caught fire. The driver did not suffer any injuries.

The crash closed traffic in the area for a short time.

