Researchers in Arkansas believe they may have figured out what causes long haul COVID-19

UAMS
UAMS(KY3)
By Frances Watson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A possible breakthrough for people suffering from long-haul COVID.

Researchers at the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences in Little Rock think they may have isolated the cause of the symptoms that last long past the infection of the virus.

The recent study was published and is the only known research of its kind in the country.

It could provide some real hope to long-time sufferers.

“Not only is the disease real but this long haul COVID syndrome is real too,” said Dr. John Arthur professor and chief of the division of Nephrology at University of Arkansas Medical Sciences.

The COVID-19 pandemic has medical professionals working to find out not only how the disease affects us but the damage it may do long term.

“Understanding what causes it is only the first step to being able to take the next step which is how do we make it get better,” he explained.

Dr. Arthur has teamed up with the nation’s leading researchers and produced a study he believes may solve part of the mystery.

“In this case the body is overreacting and actually making antibodies that end up attacking your own proteins that are on your own cells and that we think leads to the symptoms of long haul COVID,” he said.

He says getting to this point could be instrumental in figuring out a cure.

“All of us scientists have lots of ideas. Ninety percent of them turnout to be wrong. So it’s really rewarding when you have one and it actually turns out to be right. There are actually drugs on the market that are currently used for other things that can potentially used to treat it,” he said.

He says for those suffering from the drawn out effects of the virus help may be on the way soon.

“People that are struggling with long haul COVID it’s going to get better. Keep plugging along,” he said.

Researchers are now putting together a clinical study with long-haul COVID sufferers.

If you’re interested you can sign up click here for information.

