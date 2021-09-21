Semi hangs from the ramp of U.S. 65/60 interchange in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving a semi left it hanging off the U.S. 65/60 interchange in south Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash around 10 a.m. Crews closed the interchange to traffic to work the crash. It could take up to five hours to remove the truck and inspect the damage.

It appears just the front wheel of the cab is dangling from the bridge. We do not know anything about the driver’s condition.

Watch for more developments on this crash.

