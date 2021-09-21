Advertisement

Springfield fire Department launches new detector recycling program thanks to grant

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department has long offered to go to your home and install free smoke alarms. The department is taking it a step further by offering to recycle the old alarms.

This is all thanks to a $2,500 grant from the Ozarks Headwaters Recycling and Materials Management District.

“We’ll come out and replace your smoke alarm then collect the old one at your house,” Jeff Prior, interim division chief for the Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction division says. “We’ll bring it back to the station which in turn will allow us to start the process of getting into the recycling center to be recycled appropriately.”

They estimate this program will relieve landfills of 500 pounds of alarms.

To request a free smoke alarm please call 417-874-2300 or visit springfieldmo.gov/fire.

