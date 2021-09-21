TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete pumper truck overturns south of Springfield, Mo.

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The southbound lanes of U.S. 160 are closed near Farm Road 192.

The highway patrol says a concrete pumper truck overturned just after 6:30 Tuesday morning. It could take more than 3 hours to remove the truck from the highway.

We’re hearing the driver escaped without any injuries.

