TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete pumper truck overturns south of Springfield, Mo.
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The southbound lanes of U.S. 160 are closed near Farm Road 192.
The highway patrol says a concrete pumper truck overturned just after 6:30 Tuesday morning. It could take more than 3 hours to remove the truck from the highway.
We’re hearing the driver escaped without any injuries.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.