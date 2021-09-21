Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete pumper truck overturns south of Springfield, Mo.

Truck overturns on U.S. 160 near Farm Road 192.
Truck overturns on U.S. 160 near Farm Road 192.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The southbound lanes of U.S. 160 are closed near Farm Road 192.

The highway patrol says a concrete pumper truck overturned just after 6:30 Tuesday morning. It could take more than 3 hours to remove the truck from the highway.

We’re hearing the driver escaped without any injuries.

