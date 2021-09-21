Wright County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman reported missing

HARTVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate a woman reported missing.

Christian Elder disappeared on September 9.

Investigators say she was released from the jail but never returned to her home in Macomb.

If you have information about her whereabouts, please contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office 417-547-7182.

