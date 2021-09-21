Advertisement

Wright County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman reported missing

Christian Elder disappeared on September 9.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARTVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate a woman reported missing.

Christian Elder disappeared on September 9.

Investigators say she was released from the jail but never returned to her home in Macomb.

If you have information about her whereabouts, please contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office 417-547-7182.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

