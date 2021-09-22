Advertisement

CDC investigating fast-growing salmonella outbreak; cases reported in Arkansas & Missouri

(Source: The Associated Press)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control is investigating the source of a fast-growing salmonella outbreak, with reports in Missouri and Arkansas.

The CDC reports 127 illnesses so far, with 18 patients needing hospitalization. The cases stretch through 25 states. The CDC reports two illnesses in both Arkansas and Missouri.

Again, investigators do not know a specific food source for the outbreak. They ask if you have the symptoms below to call your health care provider.

Take action if you have symptoms of a Salmonella infection:

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

  • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
  • Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
  • Bloody diarrhea
  • So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
  • Signs of dehydration, such as:
    Not peeing much
    Dry mouth and throat
    Feeling dizzy when standing up

Always follow these four food safety steps to prevent getting sick from Salmonella:

  • Clean: Wash your hands, utensils, and surfaces often. Rinse fruits and vegetables under running water before eating, cutting, or peeling them.
  • Separate: Keep food that won’t be cooked separate from raw meat, poultry, and seafood.
  • Cook: Use a food thermometer to make sure you have cooked your food to a temperature high enough to kill germsexternal icon.
  • Chill: Refrigerate perishable foods within 2 hours (within 1 hour if the food has been exposed to temperatures above 90°F, like at a picnic). Thaw food in the refrigerator, not on the counter.

