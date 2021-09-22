CDC investigating fast-growing salmonella outbreak; cases reported in Arkansas & Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control is investigating the source of a fast-growing salmonella outbreak, with reports in Missouri and Arkansas.

The CDC reports 127 illnesses so far, with 18 patients needing hospitalization. The cases stretch through 25 states. The CDC reports two illnesses in both Arkansas and Missouri.

Again, investigators do not know a specific food source for the outbreak. They ask if you have the symptoms below to call your health care provider.

Take action if you have symptoms of a Salmonella infection:

Talk to your healthcare provider.

Write down what you ate in the week before you started to get sick.

Report your illness to your health department.

Assist public health investigators by answering questions about your illness.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much

Dry mouth and throat

Feeling dizzy when standing up

Always follow these four food safety steps to prevent getting sick from Salmonella:

Clean : Wash your hands, utensils, and surfaces often. Rinse fruits and vegetables under running water before eating, cutting, or peeling them.

Separate : Keep food that won’t be cooked separate from raw meat, poultry, and seafood.

Cook : Use a food thermometer to make sure you have cooked your food to a : Use a food thermometer to make sure you have cooked your food to a temperature high enough to kill germsexternal icon

Chill: Refrigerate perishable foods within 2 hours (within 1 hour if the food has been exposed to temperatures above 90°F, like at a picnic). Thaw food in the refrigerator, not on the counter.

