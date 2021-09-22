Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Detectives search for Greene County burglar

Springfield police say Lucas M. McKenna has connections in the Reeds Spring area.
By Maria Neider
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Lucas M. McKenna, 34
Lucas M. McKenna, 34(Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Lucas M. McKenna. He’s wanted on a warrant for probation violation in connection to a Greene County burglary. McKenna is a 34-years-old. He’s 5′09″ tall, 169 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Springfield police believe McKenna is involved with car thefts, burglaries, stealing and drug crimes. He’s known to visit the Reeds Spring area. If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps officers arrest him.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash shortly before 10 a.m.
Crews reopen U.S. 65/60 interchange in Springfield after semi crashes through wall
Police have closed off a stretch of U.S. Route 65 in Springfield with an investigation ongoing.
Southbound lanes of US 65 closed in Springfield amid police investigation
Samantha Cherry is suing CoxHealth CEO, Steve Edwards over tweet.
On Your Side Investigation: CoxHealth attorneys ask judge to stop media interviews
Here are the forecast high temperatures Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Taste of Fall
Truck overturns on U.S. 160 near Farm Road 192.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete pumper truck overturns south of Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,400+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,400+ cases
Top antivirus software
Top antivirus software
Here are the forecast high temperatures Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Taste of Fall
Springfield Fire Department announces new alarm recycling program
Springfield fire Department launches new detector recycling program thanks to grant