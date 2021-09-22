CRIME STOPPERS: Detectives search for Greene County burglar

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Lucas M. McKenna, 34 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Lucas M. McKenna. He’s wanted on a warrant for probation violation in connection to a Greene County burglary. McKenna is a 34-years-old. He’s 5′09″ tall, 169 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Springfield police believe McKenna is involved with car thefts, burglaries, stealing and drug crimes. He’s known to visit the Reeds Spring area. If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps officers arrest him.

