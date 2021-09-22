Advertisement

Dallas County deputies arrest second man connected to the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater

Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping.
Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a second man wanted in the kidnapping of Cassidy Rainwater.

Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping. A judge held him without bond.

The FBI passed along information last week leading to the arrest of James Phelps, 58, at a home near the town of Windyville, Missouri. He too faces kidnapping charges.

The FBI contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Cassidy Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

According to detectives, Rainwater had been staying with Phelps while she got on her feet. Investigators say Phelps claims she had left in the middle of the night one night at the end of July and he had not seen her since then.

Investigators have not located Rainwater.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash shortly before 10 a.m.
Crews reopen U.S. 65/60 interchange in Springfield after semi crashes through wall
Truck overturns on U.S. 160 near Farm Road 192.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete pumper truck overturns south of Springfield, Mo.
Christian Elder disappeared on September 9.
Wright County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman reported missing
A concerned citizen’s call led to multiple arrests over squirrel hunting.
Missouri Department of Conservation finds group overhunting squirrels
Jackie Dale Weeks, Jr., faces a felony third-degree domestic assault charge.
Deputies arrest chief of police in Highlandville, Mo. accused of domestic assault

Latest News

Evangel University unveils new mascot
MoDOT repairs barrier to U.S. 65/60 Interchange after a semi-truck crashes through it
Go inside the tiny home community Eden Village 2 in Springfield
Judge sentences Mountain Home, Ark. man for coronavirus relief fraud