Evangel University unveils new mascot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Evangel University selected its new mascot – Valor.

Valor is represented by a horse symbolizing the character and strength of Evangel.

“The process of selecting a new mascot that best represented our university was a comprehensive and thoughtful one,” said Dr. Michael Kolstad, vice president for university advancement. “Valor was among the list of submitted mascot names, and it continually rose to the top of the list among our focus groups and mascot selection committee.”

The mascot selection process began earlier this year following a decision by the university’s board of trustees to retire the Crusader mascot. In all, the university received feedback from more than 800 alumni, current students, faculty, and staff, and collected a total of 700 mascot submissions.

The evolution from a Crusader riding a horse to the horse itself was an intentional shift. The horse is a vehicle used to share a message, just as God inspires Evangel students to share the good news of Christ.

The Valor logo was designed by Hampton Creative, an independent branding agency based out of Tulsa, OK. The design is intended to visually communicate strength, nobility, and fervor. Each element of the logo mark works cohesively to tell a powerful story of courage and commitment.

Ears : Valor’s ears are forward and alert to signal fixed attention on his opponent and the task at hand

Eyes : Valor’s eyes are focused. His knitted brow communicates fervor and courage as he charges bravely into the fray.

Head : Valor’s head position and determined demeanor reflect quiet confidence and uncommon strength of mind and Spirit.

Mane : Valor’s fiery mane consists of three primary segments representing the reason he competes – to glorify the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

Neck: Valor’s muscular neck mirrors the shield of the Evangel University logo, symbolizing the importance of academic and athletic development.

By leveraging the best qualities of the university’s past – bravery, loyalty, and courage – Evangel has reestablished a noble foundation for its future.

