FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Jacket weather for now, heat returns soon

A cool start to your Thursday as lows for many sat in the mid and upper-40s. Jackets or a sweater will be needed as you head out the door today. Surface high pressure sits overhead which will bring us sunny skies. Expect a light westerly breeze this afternoon.

Grab the jacket this morning (kytv)

Temperatures today will be very comfortable and seasonal for this time of year. Highs are a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday, we’ll see temperatures sitting near 75 degrees. Tonight, under clear skies and light winds, temperatures will dip into the low 50s.

Seasonal temps today with sunshine (kytv)

Back in the low 80s to start the weekend. A weak front will push through Friday night. With little moisture to work with, not expecting much rain with the front. The front will move some clouds in and an isolated spot may get some sprinkles out of the clouds, otherwise we remain dry.

Hotter temperatures are in store for us Sunday as the highs climb to the upper 80s, with some spots sitting at 90. Through Tuesday we’ll continue with the hotter temperatures.

Climbing temperatures through the weekend (kytv)

The upcoming 7 days looks very dry as moisture doesn’t return to our region. This will keep away the rain chances.