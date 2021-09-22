FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fall-like temps for the first day of Autumn

Happy First Day of Fall!A crisp morning with temperatures in the 50s outside. Jackets will be needed as you head out early.

Sunshine and fall-like temperatures today (KYTV)

We’ll be enjoying fall like temperatures today with the highs sitting around the lower and mid-70s. Breezy northerly winds will continue to bring in cooler and drier air. You will enjoy abundant sunshine this afternoon.

Another cool night is ahead of us. Under clear skies the air will drop to the upper 40s for most spots. Once again, jackets will be needed as you head to the bus stop.

Drier air is in place so we'll see little cloud cover (KYTV)

Looking mainly dry until the weekend which means we’ll have little in the way of cloud cover. Temperatures briefly rise again to the 80s Friday. A weak cool front will also move through Friday evening. While it will have a little moisture with it, it’s just expected to bring some cloud cover Saturday and Sunday. No chances for rain with the front.

Saturday’s temperatures because of the weak front will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s again. Warmer temperatures can be expected to start the work week as a ridge of high pressure builds again. For several days we will have high temperatures in the upper 80s.