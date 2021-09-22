Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fall-like temps for the first day of Autumn

Sunny this afternoon with drier air
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy First Day of Fall!A crisp morning with temperatures in the 50s outside. Jackets will be needed as you head out early.

Sunshine and fall-like temperatures today
Sunshine and fall-like temperatures today(KYTV)

We’ll be enjoying fall like temperatures today with the highs sitting around the lower and mid-70s. Breezy northerly winds will continue to bring in cooler and drier air. You will enjoy abundant sunshine this afternoon.

Another cool night is ahead of us. Under clear skies the air will drop to the upper 40s for most spots. Once again, jackets will be needed as you head to the bus stop.

Drier air is in place so we'll see little cloud cover
Drier air is in place so we'll see little cloud cover(KYTV)

Looking mainly dry until the weekend which means we’ll have little in the way of cloud cover. Temperatures briefly rise again to the 80s Friday. A weak cool front will also move through Friday evening. While it will have a little moisture with it, it’s just expected to bring some cloud cover Saturday and Sunday. No chances for rain with the front.

Saturday’s temperatures because of the weak front will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s again. Warmer temperatures can be expected to start the work week as a ridge of high pressure builds again. For several days we will have high temperatures in the upper 80s.

The ridge of high pressure builds this weekend. Warmer temperatures return
The ridge of high pressure builds this weekend. Warmer temperatures return(KYTV)

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash shortly before 10 a.m.
Crews reopen U.S. 65/60 interchange in Springfield after semi crashes through wall
Truck overturns on U.S. 160 near Farm Road 192.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete pumper truck overturns south of Springfield, Mo.
Christian Elder disappeared on September 9.
Wright County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman reported missing
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Jackie Dale Weeks, Jr., faces a felony third-degree domestic assault charge.
Deputies arrest chief of police in Highlandville, Mo. accused of domestic assault

Latest News

Another viral video trend is making its way around TikTok. The trend is showing students...
Springfield Public Schools responds to TikTok’s “Devious Licks” trend
Springfield Colleges report high vaccination rates
Springfield colleges report high vaccination rates
Springfield colleges report high vaccination rates
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fall-like temps for the first day of Autumn