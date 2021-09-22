Advertisement

Hallmark will release 41 all-new, original holiday movies this season

This year, the network is celebrating 12 years of Christmas with 41 all-new original holiday...
This year, the network is celebrating 12 years of Christmas with 41 all-new original holiday movie premieres.(Dusanpetkovic // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Grab the popcorn, hot chocolate, fuzzy socks and blankets! Hallmark Christmas movies are just around the corner.

This year, the network is celebrating 12 years of Christmas with 41 all-new original holiday movie premieres.

The first weekend of movies kicks off Friday, Oct. 22 with Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Miracles of Christmas.”

The network will also feature an all-new Christmas movie premiere on its stand-alone streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now.

You can expect to see on-screen reunions of cast members from iconic television series and films, like “Fuller House”, “The Wonder Years”, and “Back to the Future.”

In addition to new original titles, this season’s lineup includes new installments of continuing movie franchises.

Click here for a look at the movie premieres scheduled for Oct. 22 to Nov. 7.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash shortly before 10 a.m.
Crews reopen U.S. 65/60 interchange in Springfield after semi crashes through wall
Truck overturns on U.S. 160 near Farm Road 192.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete pumper truck overturns south of Springfield, Mo.
Christian Elder disappeared on September 9.
Wright County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman reported missing
A concerned citizen’s call led to multiple arrests over squirrel hunting.
Missouri Department of Conservation finds group overhunting squirrels
Jackie Dale Weeks, Jr., faces a felony third-degree domestic assault charge.
Deputies arrest chief of police in Highlandville, Mo. accused of domestic assault

Latest News

Biden agenda on brink of collapse
Authorities said missing 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell is now believed to be dead.
Sheriff’s office: Missing Virginia 3-year-old believed to be dead
FILE - According to Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, there has been an increase...
Where are all the Lunchables?
Officers responded to the crash shortly before 10 a.m.
MoDOT repairs barrier to U.S. 65/60 Interchange after a semi-truck crashes through it
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
Thousands fight wildfires threatening California’s sequoias