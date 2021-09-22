Health officials in Missouri and Arkansas say they expect a surge of flu and COVID-19 cases this winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As we head into the fall and winter seasons there are more concerns for medical professionals.

Doctors in Missouri and Arkansas say they are bracing for a new round of illness.

“It’s more of a war now and not a battle. I think the wait and see approach was something that we learned didn’t work well when this pandemic first started.” said Dr. Ammar Syed, the Director of Critical Care at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

He says other diseases have been monitored throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think there’s a little bit of a misconception that we don’t test for the flu. There are actually COVID tests that we’ve been using for all this last year, including the fall and winter, that are what we call batch tests. They test for influenza and COVID in addition to sometimes respiratory syncytial virus. We’ve been co-testing this whole time,” he explained.

The number of flu cases remain low as they do in Arkansas because of precautions that were taken when the virus hit our region.

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said, “We had a very mild disease last year and the year before we did not have a full flu season because of the masking, social distancing.”

However doctors throughout the region are gearing up for a surge not only in coronavirus but influenza.

“We are definitely worried about co-infections this winter. It’s a little bit of an unknown. You don’t know how these two infections would interact or what the combined effect would be on a patient,” said Dr. Syed.

This is coming at a time when hospitals are reporting staff and resource shortages.

“I’m all about honesty,” said Dr. Syed. “I don’t want to scare anybody and I also don’t want to give any false hopes as far as information but I will say I was very optimistic this last spring and I think I’m less optimistic now as I think most medical providers in the U.S.”

Health officials are urging the community to remain vigilant against illness.

“We want everybody to get their flu vaccines. It’s going to be very important this year. We don’t want to see confluence of both influenza hospitalizations and COVID hospitalizations at the same time,” said Dr. Romero.

Dr. Ammar Syed said, “We’ve got to stick together as a community whenever these things happen. It’s so unpredictable. We just have to be patient and see what happens.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says currently Missouri is at a low risk for flu cases. Arkansas is at a minimal risk.

Springfield hospitals haven’t had any reported cases requiring hospitalization at this time.

