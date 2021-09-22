Advertisement

IRS: Some child tax credit payments delayed

Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.
Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some families are still waiting for their September child tax credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service.

The monthly installments were expected by Sept. 15.

The IRS says it distributed $15 billion in credits to about 35 million families last week.

According to the agency, it’s aware some families have not yet received their payments and is looking into it.

Eligible families can get up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each one between the ages of 6 and 17.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash shortly before 10 a.m.
Crews reopen U.S. 65/60 interchange in Springfield after semi crashes through wall
Truck overturns on U.S. 160 near Farm Road 192.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete pumper truck overturns south of Springfield, Mo.
Christian Elder disappeared on September 9.
Wright County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman reported missing
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Jackie Dale Weeks, Jr., faces a felony third-degree domestic assault charge.
Deputies arrest chief of police in Highlandville, Mo. accused of domestic assault

Latest News

Dry skies all afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fall-like temps for the first day of Autumn
Eden Village 2, located on West Brower Street in Springfield, is about 85% finished.
Tiny home community Eden Village 2 nearly completed in Springfield
CDC investigating fast-growing salmonella outbreak; cases reported in Arkansas & Missouri
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, center, shown after being vaccinated, is headed home a month after he...
Jesse Jackson released from Chicago facility after COVID-19 recovery