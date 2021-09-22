Leigh’s Lost and Found: Rescue dog needs a special person to foster or adopt him

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, we’re looking for the perfect fit for a rescue dog stuck in a boarding facility.

The rescue 4 the Love of K9′s originally adopted out Fred when he was a puppy, but he’s since been returned and the more time he spends in boarding, the more stressed out he’s getting.

Edith Schubert’s volunteer job at 4 the Love of K9′s is to get the word out about dogs like Fred.

“He’s going to need somebody who is consistent with them. Somebody who can set some boundaries with him and figure out how to work through this.”

Through various experiences, they figured out Fred is freaked out by certain things above him.

Edith says,“we discovered that he doesn’t like drones, which was a complete fluke. He also doesn’t like balloons, so something has happened in his background.”

Edith says he’s also suffering from the stress of being boarded.

“He doesn’t get the daily interactions that he would in a foster home. He’s just not getting attention and a chance to really show his true colors.”

A cute tik tok video featuring Fred happily riding in an open top Jeep shows those true colors. He’s a happy pup who loves riding shotgun.

“He loves, loves car rides so maybe an on the road trucker would be a great companion for Fred. He’d be a fabulous only dog.”

And while a forever home is the goal for Fred, even finding a foster home would do wonders for him.

“A foster home will absolutely allow us to see where his true colors are, where he can shine and help us find that perfect fit for him.”

If you’re interested in meeting Fred or finding out more about adopting or fostering him, contact 4 the Love of K9′s at the link below.

