Advertisement

MoDOT repairs barrier to U.S. 65/60 Interchange after a semi-truck crashes through it

Officers responded to the crash shortly before 10 a.m.
Officers responded to the crash shortly before 10 a.m.(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT repaired the broken barrier on U.S. 65/60 Interchange after a semi-truck crashed through it on September 21.

MoDOT said the repairs started Tuesday night.

Brad Gripka, MoDOT’s resident engineer, said emergency responders had to issue a critical lift to get the semi-truck off the highway.

“It was hanging a little bit over the barrier wall when we did pick it up, so the emergency responders did have to pick it up and then remove it,” said Gripka. “So there was a critical lift for them.”

Gripka said critical lifts are not often used in the Ozarks.

“It’s kind of a special lift, you just can’t crawl out there, when it’s hanging six feet over the barrier wall,” said Gripka. “So it makes it a special lift and a lot of training for them to do that.”

MoDOT officials said it took crews around 45 minutes to get the truck down with cables and tow trucks. Crews then had to clean up the diesel and oil that spilled.

Gripka said contractors came out Wednesday to chisel out the damaged barrier wall and fill it with concrete to get it back to normal standards. Gripka also said the barrier did what it’s supposed to do, as it’s the standard across Missouri.

“So it did its job,” said Gripka. “We put them on all bridges and that’s what it’s there to protect the traveling public. It’s a standard that we have with MoDOT in all of our barrier walls and all of our bridges.”

MoDOT engineers said to make the barriers higher, that has to go through the Federal Highway Administration.

Gripka also asks the public to stay calm when driving through this area.

“Take their time, and when going through this work zone, in this lane closure, it’s a tight configuration there,” said Gripka. “We just asked everyone, to have some patience, and to slow down through this work zone.”

Springfield Police Department had no updates on the condition of the truck driver involved in the flyover crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash shortly before 10 a.m.
Crews reopen U.S. 65/60 interchange in Springfield after semi crashes through wall
Truck overturns on U.S. 160 near Farm Road 192.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete pumper truck overturns south of Springfield, Mo.
Christian Elder disappeared on September 9.
Wright County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman reported missing
A concerned citizen’s call led to multiple arrests over squirrel hunting.
Missouri Department of Conservation finds group overhunting squirrels
Jackie Dale Weeks, Jr., faces a felony third-degree domestic assault charge.
Deputies arrest chief of police in Highlandville, Mo. accused of domestic assault

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,500+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,400+ cases
Fred needs a foster or permanent home where he's the only animal
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Rescue dog needs a special person to foster or adopt him
A former Causeway Police officer was convicted of malfeasance and firearm theft by a St....
Pulaski County, Mo. prosecutor files charges in stabbing death
Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray (28) scores a touchdown in the first half of an...
Chiefs defense searching for answers after loss to Ravens