Pedestrian struck by car, critically injured in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian suffered critical injuries after he was hit by a car Tuesday night in west Springfield.

Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. near West Chestnut Expressway and North Eldon Avenue.

Investigators say the driver was in the outside lane approaching Eldon Avenue when the accident happened. The man, 58, was carrying groceries while crossing the roadway from south to north.

Police say there was no impairment from the driver.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.