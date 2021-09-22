Advertisement

Pedestrian struck by car, critically injured in west Springfield

Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. near West Chestnut Expressway and North Eldon Avenue.
Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. near West Chestnut Expressway and North Eldon Avenue.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian suffered critical injuries after he was hit by a car Tuesday night in west Springfield.

Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. near West Chestnut Expressway and North Eldon Avenue.

Investigators say the driver was in the outside lane approaching Eldon Avenue when the accident happened. The man, 58, was carrying groceries while crossing the roadway from south to north.

Police say there was no impairment from the driver.

