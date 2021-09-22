Pulaski County, Mo. prosecutor files charges in stabbing death

DIXON, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County, Mo. prosecutor filed a murder charge against a man in a stabbing investigation.

Brandon Veasman faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Mark Ethington. A judge did not a bond for Veasman.

Investigators responded to State Highway MM in the Dixon area on September 17. The case remains under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.

