Springfield Public Schools responds to TikTok’s “Devious Licks” trend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another viral video trend is making its way around TikTok.

The trend is showing students destroying school bathrooms by smashing floor tiles, stealing soap dispensers and urinals. Springfield Public Schools has dealt with similar situations over the past couple of weeks at the middle and high schools.

Spokesperson Stephen Hall said while he can’t speak on specifics, there is additional surveillance outside of restrooms to make sure students are not participating. Hall said not only is the trend costing the school financially but taking away time from the teachers and students.

”That does create a situation where we incur cost in terms of lost or damaged school property,” said Hall. “We also incur additional expense with the loss of staff time that has to be diverted to provide additional monitoring of the restrooms. That’s all unfortunate because what ends up happening is many times students experience limitation on their freedoms during the school day because of the actions of a few.”

Hall said the offenders will also have to pay the consequences which result in a conference with the student’s family along with detention or suspension.

“It can be very severe, said Hall. “It can be very significant. That’s what we want people to understand. These actions have very real consequences and rightfully so because this is an illegal activity. We want our students and our families to understand that we will take it very seriously and act accordingly.”

Emails have been sent out to parents informing them about the TikTok trend and the consequences that students can face. Hall said students have access to a School Tip Line to share any concerns anonymously. The number is 417-319-2901. It is monitored 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

”That’s why we want to be very clear that these situations may seem innocent in some cases, but they can have long-lasting consequences on our children as they grow into adulthood,” said Hall. “That’s why digital citizenship is an important topic for us to cover with our young people, whether it’s related to this trend or many others.”

A spokesperson with Republic School District said similar issues are occurring. Both Nixa and Ozark School Districts said minor incidents have taken place.

