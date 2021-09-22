Advertisement

Tiny home community Eden Village 2 nearly completed in Springfield

Eden Village 2, located on West Brower Street in Springfield, is about 85% finished.
Eden Village 2, located on West Brower Street in Springfield, is about 85% finished.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s newest tiny home community is becoming a reality.

Springfield non-profit The Gathering Tree built the first Eden Village a few years ago. Eden Village 2, located on West Brower Street in Springfield, is about 85% finished. It includes 24 tiny homes all sponsored by donors. Residents moved into the home homes finished.

Like the first Eden Village, this one features a community center, where residents can gather and access resources, including case management. The tiny homes come already furnished and feel like real homes.

Organizers focus on housing the chronically disabled homeless, who have been living on the streets in Greene County.  Patricia Williams says before she came to Eden Village, she lived in a storage unit and slept under bridges and on bus stop benches. She struggled with alcoholism and depression.

“I lost my son in Iraq, and it put me under,” said Williams. “It really did. I didn’t even want to live. I love it here. The people are so good. They’re so good to us.”

In just a few months, Organizers plan to break ground on Eden Village 3, in the 2400 block of West High Street. Organizers have 21 homes sponsored for that site, which will have a total of about 36 homes.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash shortly before 10 a.m.
Crews reopen U.S. 65/60 interchange in Springfield after semi crashes through wall
Truck overturns on U.S. 160 near Farm Road 192.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete pumper truck overturns south of Springfield, Mo.
Christian Elder disappeared on September 9.
Wright County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman reported missing
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Jackie Dale Weeks, Jr., faces a felony third-degree domestic assault charge.
Deputies arrest chief of police in Highlandville, Mo. accused of domestic assault

Latest News

Dry skies all afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fall-like temps for the first day of Autumn
CDC investigating fast-growing salmonella outbreak; cases reported in Arkansas & Missouri
Evangel Valor/Evangel University
Evangel University unveils new mascot
Another viral video trend is making its way around TikTok. The trend is showing students...
Springfield Public Schools responds to TikTok’s “Devious Licks” trend