Tiny home community Eden Village 2 nearly completed in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s newest tiny home community is becoming a reality.

Springfield non-profit The Gathering Tree built the first Eden Village a few years ago. Eden Village 2, located on West Brower Street in Springfield, is about 85% finished. It includes 24 tiny homes all sponsored by donors. Residents moved into the home homes finished.

Like the first Eden Village, this one features a community center, where residents can gather and access resources, including case management. The tiny homes come already furnished and feel like real homes.

Organizers focus on housing the chronically disabled homeless, who have been living on the streets in Greene County. Patricia Williams says before she came to Eden Village, she lived in a storage unit and slept under bridges and on bus stop benches. She struggled with alcoholism and depression.

“I lost my son in Iraq, and it put me under,” said Williams. “It really did. I didn’t even want to live. I love it here. The people are so good. They’re so good to us.”

In just a few months, Organizers plan to break ground on Eden Village 3, in the 2400 block of West High Street. Organizers have 21 homes sponsored for that site, which will have a total of about 36 homes.

