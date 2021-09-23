AMBER ALERT: Arkansas State Police searching for boy from Malvern

MALVERN, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas State Police issued an Amber Alert for a boy from Malvern.

Investigators believe Emmett Jace Scharnett, 7, is with Nicole Scharnett, 33. The boy’s sister, Addison Townsend, 13, is also traveling with the boy and woman.

Investigators believe Emmett Jace Scharnett, 7, is with Nicole Scharnett, 33. (Courtesy: Malvern Police Dept.) (KY3)

Addison Townsend, 13/Malvern Police Dept. (KY3)

Malvern is located south of the Little Rock area.

Nicole Scharnett drives a black 2008 Mercury Milan with Arkansas license plate 473ZPJ. If you know anything about the boy’s whereabouts, call the Malvern Police Department (501) 332-3636.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.