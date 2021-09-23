Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: Arkansas State Police searching for boy from Malvern

Investigators believe Emmett Jace Scharnett, 7, is with Nicole Scharnett, 33. (Courtesy:...
Investigators believe Emmett Jace Scharnett, 7, is with Nicole Scharnett, 33. (Courtesy: Malvern Police Dept.)(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALVERN, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas State Police issued an Amber Alert for a boy from Malvern.

Investigators believe Emmett Jace Scharnett, 7, is with Nicole Scharnett, 33. The boy’s sister, Addison Townsend, 13, is also traveling with the boy and woman.

Investigators believe Emmett Jace Scharnett, 7, is with Nicole Scharnett, 33. (Courtesy:...
Investigators believe Emmett Jace Scharnett, 7, is with Nicole Scharnett, 33. (Courtesy: Malvern Police Dept.)(KY3)
Addison Townsend, 13/Malvern Police Dept.
Addison Townsend, 13/Malvern Police Dept.(KY3)

Malvern is located south of the Little Rock area.

Nicole Scharnett drives a black 2008 Mercury Milan with Arkansas license plate 473ZPJ. If you know anything about the boy’s whereabouts, call the Malvern Police Department (501) 332-3636.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CDC investigating fast-growing salmonella outbreak; cases reported in Arkansas & Missouri
A concerned citizen’s call led to multiple arrests over squirrel hunting.
Missouri Department of Conservation finds group overhunting squirrels
Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping.
Dallas County deputies arrest second man connected to the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater
MO VIP.
SEE LIST: Missouri VIP announces latest round of COVID-19 vaccine incentive winners
No arrests have been made since the body was discovered on Sunday in Riverside after another...
Woman found dead in freezer was ex-LA sheriff’s detective

Latest News

Missouri boy cites self-defense after killing tractor theft suspect with bow & arrow
United Way hosts second Day of Caring for 2021
Taste of the Ozarks: Pumpkin Cranberry Overnight Oats
Taste of the Ozarks: Pumpkin Cranberry Overnight Oats
Highs in the middle 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful weather today