Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas boy

The Malvern Police Department reported Emmett Jace Scharnett missing at 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, from Hot Spring County.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MALVERN, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old boy.

The Malvern Police Department reported Emmett Jace Scharnett missing at 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, from Hot Spring County.

He is described as being 4′6″ and weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

KAIT reported that investigators say he will also be with his 13-year-old sister, Addison Townsend. They did not provide her description.

According to the alert, the two were last seen at their home on Wilson Street in Malvern around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.

🚨🚨ARKANSAS AMBER ALERT🚨🚨 Name: Emmett Scharnett Age: 7 White Male / 4'6" / 100 pds Brown Hair / Brow Eyes Name:...

Posted by Arkansas State Police on Thursday, September 23, 2021

They, along with their mother, 33-year-old Nicole Scharnett, were not at home Thursday morning and have not been seen since.

Nicole Scharnett is described as being 5′6″ with brown hair and eyes.

They may be traveling in a black 2008 Mercury Milan with Arkansas license plate 473-ZPJ.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or Malvern police at 501-332-3636.

