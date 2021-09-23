Arkansas Department of Health issues boil order for Flippin, Ark.

FLIPPIN, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order for a portion of Flippin, Arkansas.

The order affects all customers south of the State Highway 101 Crooked Creek Bridge, including the community of Rea Valley.

The order comes after a water main break Wednesday, just near the Crooked Creek Bridge where the old road once was. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, this is the third boil order in Flippin this year. It is also the second water main break in that area since the beginning of August.

Flippin Water Works says the leak was fixed Wednesday afternoon. The order will remain in place until next Wednesday, September 29. The order could be lifted prior to then, barring water sample approvals by the department of health.

Multiple customers in the Pea Valley area say Flippin Water Department has done a sufficient job of notifying customers when a problem occurs and an order has been issued.

KY3 reached out to the Flippin Water Department Thursday. Representatives declined an interview.

