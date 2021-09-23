Advertisement

BABY NEWS! KY3′s Elizabeth VanMetre welcomes son

Ozarks Today Weekend anchor Elizabeth VanMetre gave birth to a son.
Ozarks Today Weekend anchor Elizabeth VanMetre gave birth to a son.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 News family is growing again.

Ozarks Today Weekend anchor Elizabeth VanMetre gave birth to a son. Kieran Jon was born Wednesday afternoon. He weighed eight pounds and 10 ounces. He stretches 22 inches long.

Ozarks Today Weekend anchor Elizabeth VanMetre gave birth to a son.
Ozarks Today Weekend anchor Elizabeth VanMetre gave birth to a son.

Baby, Elizabeth, and her husband are all doing well.

