BABY NEWS! KY3′s Elizabeth VanMetre welcomes son

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 News family is growing again.

Ozarks Today Weekend anchor Elizabeth VanMetre gave birth to a son. Kieran Jon was born Wednesday afternoon. He weighed eight pounds and 10 ounces. He stretches 22 inches long.

Ozarks Today Weekend anchor Elizabeth VanMetre gave birth to a son. (KY3)

Baby, Elizabeth, and her husband are all doing well.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.