Barry County prosecutor files child molestation, sodomy charges against Monett man

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Barry County prosecutor filed charges against a Monett man accused of sex crimes involving a child.

Dakota Keith Campbell faces sodomy and child molestation charges.

Investigators say the girl was six years old when the incident happened. They say he sexually assaulted her in different places in a home.

Investigators say Campbell denied the action, saying the girl was upset for not receiving money for her birthday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.