Barry County prosecutor files child molestation, sodomy charges against Monett man

(WDBJ7)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Barry County prosecutor filed charges against a Monett man accused of sex crimes involving a child.

Dakota Keith Campbell faces sodomy and child molestation charges.

Investigators say the girl was six years old when the incident happened. They say he sexually assaulted her in different places in a home.

Investigators say Campbell denied the action, saying the girl was upset for not receiving money for her birthday.

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

