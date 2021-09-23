An incident involving a parent leads to lockdown of schools in Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon School District placed each of its schools in modified lockdown after it was notified of a domestic conflict involving a parent and a potential threat.

The incident happened Thursday morning.

School leaders say the threat was not specifically directed at a school. Regular activities continued inside the school, but teachers restricted outdoor activities. School leaders say the safety and security of the students and staff is the highest priority.

The district plans to update parents throughout the day.

