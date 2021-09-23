Advertisement

Missouri boy cites self-defense after killing tractor theft suspect with bow & arrow

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT
DITTMER, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Missouri are investigating the death of a 40-year-old theft suspect killed by an arrow shot by a juvenile, who said the man came at him menacingly.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak on Tuesday announced details of the incident that happened Friday near the town of Dittmer. The man killed was identified as Michael Stotts of Dittmer.

An attorney for the juvenile’s family told authorities that the juvenile was walking to a tree stand to hunt deer with a bow and arrow. He allegedly saw Stotts trying to steal a lawn tractor and wood splitter.

The juvenile called his father, who arrived and confronted Stotts. Authorities say that during the confrontation, Stotts ran toward the juvenile.

The attorney said the juvenile warned Stotts several times. When Stotts didn’t stop, the juvenile fired the arrow.

The sheriff’s department said the property has been the site of several recent thefts.

