Missouri court says Kroenke must release financial records

(SOURCE: Getty Images) Kroenke, seen here in 2014, is one of the largest landowners in the U.S. He is also the owner of the Kroenke Sports Enterprises, which operates in all four major sporting leagues.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has refused to block an order that required Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke and other NFL officials to release financial records if they lose a lawsuit over the Rams’ move from St. Louis.

Lawyers for Kroenke, the NFL and five other league executives wanted the court to block a lower court order issued in July that they must turn over their records if a jury is considering punitive damages.

St. Louis, St. Louis County and the St. Louis regional sports authority sued in 2017, claiming the Rams and the NFL misled the public when the team moved to Los Angeles.

