Missouri Dept. of Conservation warns of porcupines after scare involving dogs

GENTRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Porcupines are not native to Missouri, but the Missouri Department of Conservation says one recently led to an unusual situation in northern Missouri involving two dogs.

A resident reported that his dogs had encountered a porcupine in Gentry County near the Missouri-Iowa state line. Following the encounter, both dogs required medical attention from a veterinarian to remove numerous quills from their faces.

MDC Conservation Agent Mark McNeely responded to the situation. Though he did not physically see the porcupine, MDC says “evidence clearly shows the presence of one in the area of northern Missouri.”

Porcupines are not native to Missouri and have only been documented a few times in the state.

If you happen to notice a porcupine or another non-native species roaming around Missouri, contact the Missouri Department of Conservation.

