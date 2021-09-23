Moms and Money: Prettii Promise Kids Spa

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A treatment fit for a princess with a spa robe, sparkling grape juice, cupcakes and a candy bar.

“Coming into Prettii Promise Kids Spa, the first thing they can expect to find is a fun environment for girls to be themselves (and) build some confidence while they’re here,” said Canisha Clark, the owner.

Clark just opened the doors to the spa, located on Sunshine St., in June.

“We have services such as makeup, so just eyeshadow and lip gloss, some blush, just sparkly choices for the girls to choose for manicures and pedicures. We have specialty pedicures such as Orbeez, slime, and jelly pedicures to keep it fun and interesting for them,” said Clark.

Clark said opening the spa was a natural step for her.

“I do eyelash extensions as well and that’s for adults. I wanted to do something different for kids and I wanted to do something for Springfield that they don’t already have for young girls,” said Clark.

As a mother herself, Clark said it’s what’s underneath the lacquer and polish that matters.

“I have two daughters of my own, 11 and 8. Everday when they wake up, I want them to feel confident for their day-to-day, from the inside out. So when I opened Prettii Promise Kids Spa, I wanted our mission here to be focused on confidence and self-love and just feeling inspired every day,” said Clark.

Services at the spa range anywhere from a Promise Me Polish for $12 to a BFF Spa Package for $85. They also offer Birthday Party packages as well. To learn more about their services click here.

