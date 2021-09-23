Advertisement

Police arrest 2 for catalytic converter thefts in West Plains, Mo.

Police arrested Christopher F. Hogue, 32, and Jason T. Vanatter, 52.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Officers from the West Plains Police Department arrested two accused of stealing catalytic converters.

Police arrested Christopher F. Hogue, 32, and Jason T. Vanatter, 52. A judge set the bond at $5,000.

Officers responded Wednesday to a report of a catalytic converter theft from a van at the First Baptist Church. Investigators say a surveillance video identified one of the suspects. They arrested the two at the suspect’s home.

The following are some potential best practices, which were identified in open-source and industry reporting, that may help prevent the theft of catalytic converters:

· Park vehicles in a secure, well-lit area.

· Install motion detector lights and video surveillance cameras in parking areas, which may serve as a deterrent.

· Etch the vehicle identification number (VIN) onto the catalytic converter to ensure it is associated with the vehicle and would be identifiable if stolen.

· Paint the catalytic converter with a high heat, high visibility colored paint to make it more difficult for a thief to sell.

· Spot weld any bolts that attach a catalytic converter to the exhaust system or install anti-theft devices, such as welding a piece of rebar onto the catalytic converter to make it more difficult to steal.

· Look for ways to block access to the underside of vehicle fleets with high clearance, such as by parking vehicles with lower clearance nearby.

