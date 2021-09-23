Advertisement

Robber holds up a gas station in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man held up the Fast ‘N Friendly on South Glenstone just north of Elm Street Wednesday night.

The man walked into the store around 7:30 p.m., he showed a handgun and demanded cash. The robber ran off. Police say they found evidence not far from the gas station.

The clerk didn’t have a description of the robber to give to police.

