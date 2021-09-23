Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Library District to host several shingles vaccine clinics through November

(KOTA)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Library District is teaming up with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to offer free shingles vaccines in several upcoming clinics.

Greene County residents who are at least 60 years old are eligible to receive a free shingles vaccine from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department at multiple libraries. The vaccine is recommended for adults without serious immune problems.

Clinics have been organized for the following days and locations:

  • Friday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-noon in the Santa Fe Room of the Library Station, 2535 N. Kansas Expressway
  • Tuesday, Sept. 28, 9 .m.-noon in meeting room A at the Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell Ave.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-noon, Republic Branch Library, 921 N. Lindsey Ave.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 12, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Strafford Branch Library, 101 S. Highway 125
  • Tuesday, Oct. 26, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Willard Branch Library, 304 E. Jackson St.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-noon, Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library, 2214 Brentwood Blvd.

The vaccine is given as a two-dose series. Participants will get instructions at their first clinic about when and where to get the second dose.

Shingles is a viral infection that can cause a painful skin rash, in addition to fever, headache, chills or upset stomach. More rarely, shingles can lead to pneumonia, hearing problems, blindness, brain inflammation or death.

For more information about shingles and the vaccine, contact Peggy Welte, Springfield-Greene County Health Department immunization nurse, at 417-864-1432 or email peggy.welte@springfieldmo.gov.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

