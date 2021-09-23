Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Pumpkin Cranberry Overnight Oats

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It is fall y’all! Here’s a recipe to flavor your oats in the morning.

Pumpkin Cranberry Overnight Oats:

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup old-fashioned rolled oats (gluten-free, if needed)
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk (any milk works)
  • 1/3 cup pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
  • 1/3 cup plain or vanilla Greek yogurt
  • 1/2-1 tablespoon Chia seeds (optional, but works well to thicken the oatmeal)
  • 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla or almond extract
  • Sweetener- I used 1 1/2 packets Stevia. 2-3 teaspoons honey or maple syrup would work well too.
  • optional toppings- raisins, craisins, shredded coconut, granola, seeds, nuts, nut butter
  • Combine all ingredients, except toppings, in a small bowl or jar with a lid. I like to use an almost empty jar of almond butter (if I have one) and smaller mason jars. You can also just use a cereal bowl and cover it with plastic wrap.
  • Cover and refrigerate overnight, or at least 4 hours.
  • Enjoy cold or gently warmed in the microwave. Sprinkle with desired toppings and additional milk, as desired. I like to take my oatmeal out of the fridge about 10-20 minutes before I’m ready to eat. It’s chilled, but not super cold.
  • It works great to make several servings at once, to enjoy throughout the week. Prepared oatmeal cups will keep well for about 5 days in the fridge.

