United Way hosts second Day of Caring for 2021.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Volunteers across Springfield took the day off for the United Way’s Day of Caring.

This is the organization’s second Day of Caring in 2021. The United Way says it split the annual day into two days for the health and safety of everyone.

The Fairbanks, the home of the Drew Lewis Foundation, received the attention of volunteers. They did yard work, cleaning out fence lines and overgrown bushes. Volunteers also assisted the Blue House Project. The foundation renovates homes in the Grant Beach neighborhood.

Volunteers at the Springfield Botanical Gardens also pulled weeds and trimmed plants.

At the Developmental Center of the Ozarks, volunteers worked on the gardens, pulling weeds and laying mulch, and cleaning equipment.

United Way of the Ozarks says they have more than 150 volunteers participating. The work means a lot to nonprofits.

“To have 25 people spend several hours for us,” said Amy Blansit, Drew Lewis Foundation CEO. “It’s 75-100 hours of work that is knocked out like that. So it really is, it’s literal dollars that we don’t have to pay to do, but it’s also the in-kind grant dollars that we get to use in order to potentially offset $2,000 to $3,000 in additional grants.”

Volunteers mostly worked through the morning hours. Volunteers worked all day at a few spots.

