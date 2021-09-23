Wilson’s Creek Intermediate School 1 of 8 Missouri Schools receiving national recognition for excellence

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Eight Missouri Schools received the Blue Ribbon Award by the U.S. Department of Education.

Every year the United States Department of Education selects K-12 schools for academic excellence. This year, eight schools in Missouri received the Blue Ribbon award. Willson’s Creek Intermediate School in Springfield was recognized for this achievement.

“Oh my goodness,” said Principal Karyn Christy. “It feels wonderful, we’re just shouting Hallelujah! It is so great.”

Willson’s Creek Intermediate School was also recognized by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary education as a Gold Star school in August. To qualify for these awards, the school must demonstrate high academic achievement or show progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“For many years, we were trying to look for the silver bullet, the secret for success,” said Christy. “We have found that it is through people, and people are our secret to success. We believe that if we work and use all our strengths, we will be able to be successful with all our students.”

Once a school is nominated, it is ineligible to win again for five years. All award winners will be recognized in a ceremony by the U.S. Department of Education in November.

Other winners in Missouri:

Mansfield Jr. High School: Mansfield School R-IV

Skyline Middle School: Hickory County School R-I

Bloomfield Middle School: Bloomfield School R-XIV

Delta Woods Middle School: Blue Springs School R-IV

Francis Howell Middle School: Francis Howell School R-III

Wydown Middle School: School of Clayton

North Kirkwood Middle School: Kirkwood School R-VII

