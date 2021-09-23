ON YOUR SIDE: Two women in the Ozarks file police reports over kidnapping phone scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two women in the Ozarks, who do not know each other, say it was the most frightening call of their lives. They were told their daughters are in danger. They could hear them crying over the phone, begging for help.

Turns out, it was a very cruel kidnapping scam.

“I hear a girl in the background yelling, ‘Mom, mom, please help me! Help!’” said Karen Nunn.

“Yeah it was scary. For her to be that upset and cry like that,” said Pat Ehrmann.

They got the same call just a few hours a part. They were told their daughter witnessed a crime and would have to pay up to ensure she’d keep quiet.

“I was so scared. I thought I was never going to get to see my daughter again. If I didn’t listen to what he was telling me. I thought she might be sold or something because all this kind of stuff happens. I about went nuts,” said Nunn.

Both mothers were told to stay on the phone and head to Walmart. The scammer demanded $18,000. Nunn told him she did not have it. Then the scammer asked for $2,000.

“I thought, well that was odd,” said Nunn.

“I said, ‘I’ll give you whatever I have in my pocket, which is $15-20.’ He didn’t like that,” said Ehrmann.

Shortly after that, Ehrmann heard from her daughter. She was okay. Same with Nunn. No money lost. Just a cruel call no parent should have to go through.

“It is not right and it needs to stop. Now!” said Nunn.

If you get this call, do not give the crook any information. Hang up and call your child for your peace of mind. Ehrmann and Nunn filed police reports.

