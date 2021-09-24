Branson Titanic Museum holding vaccination clinic Saturday

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Titanic Museum, in partnership with Jordan Valley Community Health Center and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, will be holding a vaccine clinic Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the state health department only 36% of eligible residents in Taney County are fully vaccinated. Less than 41% have started the vaccination process.

Titanic owner Mary Kellogg says 87% percent of her employees are vaccinated, and she wants to help create a community that is safe for all.

Branson visitor Lynnette Welsch says she thinks a clinic like this might spark interest in those who haven’t received their shot yet.

”Maybe as we catch them going into a museum or something they’ll think, ‘You know, I haven’t had my shots yet, let me have them now,’” Lynnette Welsch said.

Jordan Valley Executive Director of Clinics, Alexis Brown says walk-ins are welcome Saturday. All three vaccines approved for emergency use will be available.

”They might be debating if they want to be vaccinated or not if they see it’s available at a location close by,” said Alexis Brown. “Or at the time they are available then maybe they would choose that vaccination at the time.”

Brown says every person vaccinated moves us a step closer to life before the pandemic.

”Our hope is when we go into the rural areas, under-served areas, or low-vaccination rate areas. By providing access we can make improvements there that make our whole community and society get back to normal,” Brown said.

Titanic Owner Mary Kellogg says it’s important to talk to your doctor about the vaccine.

”There’s no reason why unless your doctor says no that we shouldn’t have everybody get vaccinated,” Mary Kellogg said.

Brown says, if there is enough demand at Saturday’s clinic, they will schedule a second clinic at a later date.

