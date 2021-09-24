Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Watch out for this dangerous Greene County fugitive

Deputies say Michael Frederick Sharp has a history of violence and resisting arrest.
By Maria Neider
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Michael Frederick Sharp, 36
Michael Frederick Sharp, 36(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, detectives want you to be on the lookout for a dangerous Greene County fugitive. Investigators are looking for 36-year-old Michael Frederick Sharp. He’s charged with trafficking drugs and stealing.

Deputy Paige Ripee says Sharp is known to flee law enforcement. Court records show he pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident in 2017. He also pleaded guilty to domestic assault in 2016. Detectives say Sharp should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Investigators want you to call 911 or the Greene County Tip Line.

Michael Frederick Sharp is 6′ tall and weighs about 225 pounds. Deputies say he tends to go back and forth between Springfield and Branson. If you see him, do NOT confront him. Call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CDC investigating fast-growing salmonella outbreak; cases reported in Arkansas & Missouri
Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping.
Dallas County deputies arrest second man connected to the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater
A concerned citizen’s call led to multiple arrests over squirrel hunting.
Missouri Department of Conservation finds group overhunting squirrels
MO VIP.
SEE LIST: Missouri VIP announces latest round of COVID-19 vaccine incentive winners
Robber holds up a gas station in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies warn public of dangerous Greene County fugitive
CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies warn public of dangerous Greene County fugitive
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt stands next to Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.
Springfield Police Department clears its backlog of rape kits
James Phelps and Timothy Norton.
Timeline of events in the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and Dallas County, Mo. investigation
Springfield Police Department clears its backlog of rape kits