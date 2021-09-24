CATCH-A-CROOK: Watch out for this dangerous Greene County fugitive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Michael Frederick Sharp, 36 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, detectives want you to be on the lookout for a dangerous Greene County fugitive. Investigators are looking for 36-year-old Michael Frederick Sharp. He’s charged with trafficking drugs and stealing.

Deputy Paige Ripee says Sharp is known to flee law enforcement. Court records show he pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident in 2017. He also pleaded guilty to domestic assault in 2016. Detectives say Sharp should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Investigators want you to call 911 or the Greene County Tip Line.

Michael Frederick Sharp is 6′ tall and weighs about 225 pounds. Deputies say he tends to go back and forth between Springfield and Branson. If you see him, do NOT confront him. Call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

