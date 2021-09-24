COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas at lowest levels in 2 months

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The number of COVID-19 patients in Arkansas’ hospitals hit its lowest point in two months on Friday as the state reported more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases.

The state Department of Health reported COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 62 to 894. It’s the lowest number of COVID-19 patients the state has reported since 875 were in the hospital on July 24.

The state reported 1,365 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 491,221.

Arkansas ranks 23rd in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

The state reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 7,561.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units dropped by 28 to 386 and the number on ventilators dropped by 23 to 231. The state reported there are 73 ICU beds available, though it’s unclear how many of those are equipped for COVID-19 patients.

