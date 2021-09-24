FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flipping the switch this weekend, fall-like today but warm tomorrow

A ridge of high pressure is building at the surface today and will bring a return of quiet weather. Skies will gradually clear this morning and with those sunny skies, you can expect high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds coming from the northeast around 10mph.

High pressure remains overhead today with sunny skies (KYTV)

A stary night is in store for us and the low temperatures dip again to the 50s. Sunday will have a comfortable start before we warm to the upper 80s. Winds will be gusting more as well on Sunday.

There is a brief hot stretch from Sunday through Tuesday as the ridge slowly moves eastward.

Moisture will begin to increase by the start of the work week as well. With the hotter temperatures, it may also feel more humid outdoors.

Moisture returns this week (KYTV)

There is potential for some showers and thunderstorms to develop Wednesday through Thursday.

If the ridging can slide eastward over the next few days, this will open the doors for precipitation chances. Still some uncertainty about how much rain we will see. Other than the rain, you can expect a return to more average temperatures on Wednesday, and highs for the second half of the week will sit in the low 80s.

Rain chances Wednesday and Thursday (KYTV)

October starts next Friday. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-average temperatures for the whole month. This doesn’t mean we won’t see fall-like temperatures. The average high for October is in the 70s, so even a few degrees above this will be comfortable.

Above-average temperatures for October (KYTV)

Unfortunately, other than the rain chances Wednesday and Thursday, October, in general, looks pretty dry. CPC is also putting us in a region of below-average precipitation.