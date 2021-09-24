Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flipping the switch this weekend, fall-like today but warm tomorrow

No rain chances until Wednesday
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A ridge of high pressure is building at the surface today and will bring a return of quiet weather. Skies will gradually clear this morning and with those sunny skies, you can expect high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds coming from the northeast around 10mph.

High pressure remains overhead today with sunny skies
High pressure remains overhead today with sunny skies(KYTV)

A stary night is in store for us and the low temperatures dip again to the 50s. Sunday will have a comfortable start before we warm to the upper 80s. Winds will be gusting more as well on Sunday.

There is a brief hot stretch from Sunday through Tuesday as the ridge slowly moves eastward.

Moisture will begin to increase by the start of the work week as well. With the hotter temperatures, it may also feel more humid outdoors.

Moisture returns this week
Moisture returns this week(KYTV)

There is potential for some showers and thunderstorms to develop Wednesday through Thursday.

If the ridging can slide eastward over the next few days, this will open the doors for precipitation chances. Still some uncertainty about how much rain we will see. Other than the rain, you can expect a return to more average temperatures on Wednesday, and highs for the second half of the week will sit in the low 80s.

Rain chances Wednesday and Thursday
Rain chances Wednesday and Thursday(KYTV)

October starts next Friday. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-average temperatures for the whole month. This doesn’t mean we won’t see fall-like temperatures. The average high for October is in the 70s, so even a few degrees above this will be comfortable.

Above-average temperatures for October
Above-average temperatures for October(KYTV)

Unfortunately, other than the rain chances Wednesday and Thursday, October, in general, looks pretty dry. CPC is also putting us in a region of below-average precipitation.

Dry conditions for October
Dry conditions for October(KYTV)

Most Read

Police surround home in Springfield.
No arrests as standoff situation ends following suspected burglary in Springfield
James Phelps and Timothy Norton.
Timeline of events in the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and Dallas County, Mo. investigation
Michael Frederick Sharp, 36
CATCH-A-CROOK: Watch out for this dangerous Greene County fugitive
Springfield Police investigate shots fired Thursday night
John Freeman Colt
$10,000 reward offered in search of sex offender who escaped from Kansas facility posing as doctor

Latest News

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders talks about her campaign for governor during...
Nationalizing her governor run? ‘You bet I am,’ Sanders says
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flipping the switch this weekend, fall-like today but warm tomorrow
The Fair Grove Historical Society will welcome thousands of guests the town square for the 44th...
Fair Grove Heritage Reunion Festival prepares for thousands of visitors
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman hits a one-run single during the sixth inning in the first...
Cardinals sweep doubleheader with Cubs, match franchise record with 14th straight win