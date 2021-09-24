Foundation for Springfield Public Schools awards $195,600 to district

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - The Foundation for Springfield Public Schools (FSPS) awards $195,600 to Springfield Public Schools in Back to School Grants.

Grants are submitted by educators district-wide to receive additional support for their classrooms. Ninety-six grants were delivered to 47 SPS sites by 50 Foundation for SPS volunteers.

“We are so excited to be able to have volunteers with us again to share the excitement about Back to School Grants.” Executive Director Natalie Murdock. “Our educators go above and beyond for their students and thanks to our donors, they are able to help bridge gaps in the classroom through their grant.”

“The Back to School grant program creates a unique space in which innovation and student achievement intersect. Projects are educator-driven and student-focused” said Jennifer McClure, FSPS board president. “In addition to giving students new tools, resources and experiences designed to help them excel, Back to School grants often help teachers develop best practices that can be shared throughout the district. The impact is tangible and far reaching.”

The Back to School grant program is made possible by donations from community members, businesses and individuals.

“The FSPS vision is to promote educational excellence for every child by working with the public school system and the community. Our Back to School Grant Program is the perfect example of this collaboration,” said Murdock.

“Forty-seven stops out of 50 schools is very exciting. This is an exciting day for SPS, our teachers and students” said Dr. Grenita Lathan, Superintendent for SPS. “Thank you for all you do to support our children, our community, and thank you for allowing our teachers to grow. We are growing this year at SPS and your support and funding will continue to do that.”

The FSPS Back to School Grant Program is still accepting donations to fund more grants throughout the year.

