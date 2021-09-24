Advertisement

High school students learn farm safety at event in Springfield

Future Farmers of America learned important lessons about safety on the farm.
Future Farmers of America learned important lessons about safety on the farm.(KY3)
By Linda Simmons
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Future Farmers of America learned important lessons about safety on the farm.

FFA students from the Ozarks attended an event, where they learned about a variety of safety topics. They visited eight different stations featuring tractor safety, such as the importance of using caution cattle, grain bin safety, and the danger of getting trapped and buried in grain. They also learned about safety around electrical lines with farm implements, how to safely administer vaccines to livestock, and they’ve even been talking about mental health.

The rate of suicide among farmers is even higher than that of veterans. They want to ensure that FFA students learn that there are resources available, and help them learn to recognize the signs of a mental health crisis in someone else.

They’re glad to be sharing some valuable lessons to help people be safer on the farm.

“I think it’s super important, especially at this stage,” Kendra Betz, MSU Collegiate Cattleman’s Association President. “They’re more open to learning new things, and how we do things change with time. So they can also go back home and be like, Dad, this is this new idea that I really think that we should try to implement.”

Missouri State University agriculture students, members of the collegiate cattlemen’s association, organized the event.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Robber holds up a gas station in Springfield, Mo.
An incident involving a parent leads to lockdown of schools in Lebanon, Mo.
Missouri boy cites self-defense after killing tractor theft suspect with bow & arrow
Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping.
Dallas County deputies arrest second man connected to the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater

Latest News

Police surround home in Springfield.
Police say standoff situation ends in Springfield
A few clouds now in the forecast.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Comfortable temps to end the week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slightly warmer with some cloud cover
Broadway returns to the stage in Springfield