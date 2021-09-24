High school students learn farm safety at event in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Future Farmers of America learned important lessons about safety on the farm.

FFA students from the Ozarks attended an event, where they learned about a variety of safety topics. They visited eight different stations featuring tractor safety, such as the importance of using caution cattle, grain bin safety, and the danger of getting trapped and buried in grain. They also learned about safety around electrical lines with farm implements, how to safely administer vaccines to livestock, and they’ve even been talking about mental health.

The rate of suicide among farmers is even higher than that of veterans. They want to ensure that FFA students learn that there are resources available, and help them learn to recognize the signs of a mental health crisis in someone else.

They’re glad to be sharing some valuable lessons to help people be safer on the farm.

“I think it’s super important, especially at this stage,” Kendra Betz, MSU Collegiate Cattleman’s Association President. “They’re more open to learning new things, and how we do things change with time. So they can also go back home and be like, Dad, this is this new idea that I really think that we should try to implement.”

Missouri State University agriculture students, members of the collegiate cattlemen’s association, organized the event.

